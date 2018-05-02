COVID-19: Nagpur reports 3,676 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Nagpur: The worsening Covid situation in Nagpur District has already started losing its silver lining — fewer deaths — as the district recorded 26 Covid related deaths besides 3,676 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Saturday. Following which the recovery rate has dropped to 83% in the district.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 1,89,446 while the number of deaths rose 4,592.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 850 were from rural areas and 2,826 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 17 were reported from Nagpur city, nine deaths were registered from outside the district, while three casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 27,625 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

It is pertinent to mention that the week-long stringent lockdown imposed in the Second Capital of the State has now been extended till March 31 due to unprecedented surge in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut announced on Saturday. Raut took the decision after series of meetings with officials and public representatives, including Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis.

Owing to series of protests from traders, Guardian Minister has also proposed some concessions to the business class. All shops have been permitted to function till 4pm while restaurants can remain open till 7pm, the Guardian Minister announced.