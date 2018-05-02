Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 20th, 2021

    COVID-19: Nagpur reports 3,676 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

    Nagpur: The worsening Covid situation in Nagpur District has already started losing its silver lining — fewer deaths — as the district recorded 26 Covid related deaths besides 3,676 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Saturday. Following which the recovery rate has dropped to 83% in the district.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 1,89,446 while the number of deaths rose 4,592.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 850 were from rural areas and 2,826 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 17 were reported from Nagpur city, nine deaths were registered from outside the district, while three casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 27,625 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    It is pertinent to mention that the week-long stringent lockdown imposed in the Second Capital of the State has now been extended till March 31 due to unprecedented surge in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut announced on Saturday. Raut took the decision after series of meetings with officials and public representatives, including Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis.

    Owing to series of protests from traders, Guardian Minister has also proposed some concessions to the business class. All shops have been permitted to function till 4pm while restaurants can remain open till 7pm, the Guardian Minister announced.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nasty deal: Ex-CMD Kundargi bags life-time membership of 5-star club at MOIL’s cost
    Nasty deal: Ex-CMD Kundargi bags life-time membership of 5-star club at MOIL’s cost
    COVID-19: Nagpur reports 3,676 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
    COVID-19: Nagpur reports 3,676 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
    उपराजधानी में जारी है कोविड-19 का तांडव
    उपराजधानी में जारी है कोविड-19 का तांडव
    Lockdown in Nagpur? Know all about restrictions, what’s open and what’s not
    Lockdown in Nagpur? Know all about restrictions, what’s open and what’s not
    नागपुरात ३१ मार्चपर्यंत लॉकडाऊन
    नागपुरात ३१ मार्चपर्यंत लॉकडाऊन
    अब 31 मार्च तक बढ़ा लॉकडाउन
    अब 31 मार्च तक बढ़ा लॉकडाउन
    Temp drops as unseasonal rains lash Orange City
    Temp drops as unseasonal rains lash Orange City
    3 cops suspended as video shows them drinking liquor in ACP’s office
    3 cops suspended as video shows them drinking liquor in ACP’s office
    Preference to pre-registered citizens at NMC-run vaccination centres
    Preference to pre-registered citizens at NMC-run vaccination centres
    Staff crunch cripples NMC’s Fire Brigade
    Staff crunch cripples NMC’s Fire Brigade
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145