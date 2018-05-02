Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 25 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero death, active cases at 154

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Saturday reported 25 fresh cases and zero death attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 26 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,68,129.

    Out of total 25 new cases, 13 were from the city while 12 belonged to the rural area. While no death was reported from Nagpur district. With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,315 while the number of deaths stand still at 9,032.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 154 including asymptomatic cases. While the recovery rate of the district 98.08%.

