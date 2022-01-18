Covid-19: Nagpur reports 2,407 fresh cases, zero death; active cases cross 14K mark

Nagpur: The worrisome surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron continues to worry Nagpur Administration as the Second Capital of the State reported a whopping 2,407 fresh cases and one death, in the last 24-hours. Nagpur City alone reported around 1,965 fresh Covid cases, though no death was reported in the district. In the last 24-hours, 756 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 1,965 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 393 cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. 49 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,13,930 and the number of deaths stand still at 10,136. The sum of 4,89,489 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district dropped to 95.25% while active cases jumped to 14,296.