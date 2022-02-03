Covid-19: Nagpur reports 2,211 fresh cases, 5 deaths, active cases at 17,529

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Thursday reported 2,211 fresh cases and five deaths attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 2,831 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 1,351 cases and four deaths were reported from Nagpur city while 771 cases and 1 death cropped up in Nagpur rural. Total 89 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,67,226 and the number of deaths rose to 10,270. The sum of 5,39,427 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 95.10% while active cases dropped to 17,529.