COVID-19: Nagpur reports 211 fresh cases, seven deaths

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Wednesday reported 211 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus cases, besides seven more deaths attributed to the pandemic.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stands at 3112 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

Also, 238 persons became free of the infection in the day taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 1,27,637 (including 69,100 home isolation recoveries). After today’s update the recovery rate stands at 94.60%

After todays count, the cumulative number of positive cases reached to 1,34,927. While number of total deaths have reached 4178, out of which 746 deaths are from the city, 746 from rural and rest 704 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.