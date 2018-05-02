Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Feb 3rd, 2021

    COVID-19: Nagpur reports 211 fresh cases, seven deaths

    Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Wednesday reported 211 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus cases, besides seven more deaths attributed to the pandemic.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stands at 3112 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    Also, 238 persons became free of the infection in the day taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 1,27,637 (including 69,100 home isolation recoveries). After today’s update the recovery rate stands at 94.60%

    After todays count, the cumulative number of positive cases reached to 1,34,927. While number of total deaths have reached 4178, out of which 746 deaths are from the city, 746 from rural and rest 704 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

    VNIT prof and team developed metal ion adsorbent from Cajanus Cajan husk for water purification applications; Govt grants patent
    मनपाच्या विद्यार्थिनी अंतरिक्षात झेप घेण्यास सज्ज
    नागरिकांच्या तक्रारींसह संवादही व्हावा : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    वंदे मातरम् हेल्थ पोस्टसाठी टाटा ट्रस्टने सहकार्य करावे : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    उत्तम गलवा कंपनीत गरम राख अंगावर उडाल्यामुळे 38 कामगार जखमी
    शरजील उस्मानीवर गुन्हा दाखल करा – भाजयुमोची मागणी ; शहरातील विविध पोलीस ठाण्यांमध्ये तक्रारी दाखल.
    COVID-19: Nagpur reports 211 fresh cases, seven deaths
    फ्रंटलाईन वर्कर्सच्या लसीकरणास आज पासून सुरूवात
    मनपा उद्यानात ‘मॉर्निंग वॉक’साठी कोणताही शुल्क नाही !
    Video: Major fire at Ambazari Bio-diversity Park in Nagpur
