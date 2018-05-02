Covid-19: Nagpur reports 197 fresh cases, 10 deaths, active cases at 4,575

Nagpur: The district reported 197 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 10 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 428 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,61,881.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 73 were from rural areas and 120 cases from Nagpur city alone while four cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, five were reported from Nagpur city, four deaths were registered from outside the district, while a single casualty was reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,75,339 while the number of deaths rose to 8,943.

In the day 428 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,61,881. Following which recovery rate has improved to 97.16%..

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 4,575 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.