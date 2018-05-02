    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 4th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 197 fresh cases, 10 deaths, active cases at 4,575

    Coronavirus cell disease. Coronavirus flu background. Dangerous cases of flu. Medical health risk. Vector illustration.

    Nagpur: The district reported 197 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 10 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 428 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,61,881.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 73 were from rural areas and 120 cases from Nagpur city alone while four cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, five were reported from Nagpur city, four deaths were registered from outside the district, while a single casualty was reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,75,339 while the number of deaths rose to 8,943.

    In the day 428 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,61,881. Following which recovery rate has improved to 97.16%..

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 4,575 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 197 fresh cases, 10 deaths, active cases at 4,575
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 197 fresh cases, 10 deaths, active cases at 4,575
    Video: Cops nab man armed with gun, knife in Hudkeshwar
    Video: Cops nab man armed with gun, knife in Hudkeshwar
    शहर में बने 500 बेड का स्थाई अत्याधुनिक “बच्चों का अस्पताल”
    शहर में बने 500 बेड का स्थाई अत्याधुनिक “बच्चों का अस्पताल”
    Booty worth Rs 1.81 lakh stolen from house in Lakadganj
    Booty worth Rs 1.81 lakh stolen from house in Lakadganj
    कोविडची तिसरी लाट येवो न येवो पण गाफील राहू नका : ना. गडकरी
    कोविडची तिसरी लाट येवो न येवो पण गाफील राहू नका : ना. गडकरी
    Dr Dabli demands modern 500-bed hospital especially for children in Nagpur
    Dr Dabli demands modern 500-bed hospital especially for children in Nagpur
    Online International Conference from 15ht June 2021 to 17th June 2021 at GWCET
    Online International Conference from 15ht June 2021 to 17th June 2021 at GWCET
    Youth stoned to death in Wadi
    Youth stoned to death in Wadi
    कैंसर हॉस्पिटल,नागपुर को वेकोलि ने दिया तीन करोड़
    कैंसर हॉस्पिटल,नागपुर को वेकोलि ने दिया तीन करोड़
    Hawkers stage protest against administration at Variety Chowk
    Hawkers stage protest against administration at Variety Chowk
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145