Covid-19: Nagpur reports 1934 fresh cases, 58 deaths, tally reaches 46490

Nagpur: The alarming tread rise in cases continued in Nagpur district on Thursday, as it registered 1934 corona cases in a single day. This has taken the cumulative number of cases to 46490.

Also with 58 patients succumbing to the infection, the toll has surged to 1516. From the total deaths 1163 deaths from the city and 216 from rural and rest 137 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 11,895 including 6,728 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

Meanwhile, 1513 persons became free of the virus borne disease today taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 33079 (including 18575 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is 71.15 %.