Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 21st, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 1,000 fresh cases, 33 deaths, recovery rate at 94.50%

    Nagpur: The district reported 1,000 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 33 fatalities — lowest single-day toll in months — in last 24-hours. In the day, total 3,159 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,43,159.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 576 were from rural areas and 411 cases from Nagpur city alone while 13 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 8 were reported from Nagpur city, 13 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 12 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,68,931, while the number of deaths rose to 8,718.

    In the day 3,159 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,43,159.. Following which recovery rate has improved to 94.50%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 17,054 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut visits cyclone Tauktae-affected areas in Palghar
    Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut visits cyclone Tauktae-affected areas in Palghar
    श्री. राजीव गांधी यांची ३१वी पुण्यतिथी, नासुप्र येथे वाहिली आदरांजली
    श्री. राजीव गांधी यांची ३१वी पुण्यतिथी, नासुप्र येथे वाहिली आदरांजली
    मनपा तर्फे मोरभवन येथे “परिवहन भवन” प्रस्तावित
    मनपा तर्फे मोरभवन येथे “परिवहन भवन” प्रस्तावित
    ऑनलाइन कराओके प्रतियोगिता की विजेता बनीं सानिका बोहटे
    ऑनलाइन कराओके प्रतियोगिता की विजेता बनीं सानिका बोहटे
    पोलीस तलावाचे विस्तारित प्रस्ताव तयार करा : महापौर
    पोलीस तलावाचे विस्तारित प्रस्ताव तयार करा : महापौर
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 1,000 fresh cases, 33 deaths, recovery rate at 94.50%
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 1,000 fresh cases, 33 deaths, recovery rate at 94.50%
    Addl CP Reddy, DCP Vinita S conduct surprise check at prominent markets in Sitabuldi, send Covidiots for RAT
    Addl CP Reddy, DCP Vinita S conduct surprise check at prominent markets in Sitabuldi, send Covidiots for RAT
    सफल रहा अभायुकुस सक्रिय सदस्यों के साथ वर्चुअल “जनसंवाद” कार्यक्रम
    सफल रहा अभायुकुस सक्रिय सदस्यों के साथ वर्चुअल “जनसंवाद” कार्यक्रम
    आज गज्जु यादव यांचा गांधी पुतळा, व्हेरायटी चौक सीताबर्डी येथे उपोषण
    आज गज्जु यादव यांचा गांधी पुतळा, व्हेरायटी चौक सीताबर्डी येथे उपोषण
    हिंगना परिसर में रहने वाली किशोरी से किया दुष्कर्म
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145