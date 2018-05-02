Covid-19: Nagpur registers fourth 1K plus cases, 28 fresh deaths

Nagpur: While other parts of the State showing significant improvement, the outrage of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) worsening in Nagpur as the district witnessed 1024 new corona positive cases and claimed 28 lives on Friday. With this, the cumulative number reached 18,746.

An incline in the number of death was reported today with 28 patients succumbing to the infection. The total fatality count has now gone up to 653. From the total deaths 479 deaths from the city and 98 from rural and rest 76 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

Significant numbers of recovered patience was also seen today as 700 patients got discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 9,364 out of which 1443 recoveries were from home isolation. The recovery rate of Nagpur has reached to 49.95%.