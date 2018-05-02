Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Aug 21st, 2020

    Covid-19: Nagpur registers fourth 1K plus cases, 28 fresh deaths

    Nagpur: While other parts of the State showing significant improvement, the outrage of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) worsening in Nagpur as the district witnessed 1024 new corona positive cases and claimed 28 lives on Friday. With this, the cumulative number reached 18,746.

    An incline in the number of death was reported today with 28 patients succumbing to the infection. The total fatality count has now gone up to 653. From the total deaths 479 deaths from the city and 98 from rural and rest 76 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

    Significant numbers of recovered patience was also seen today as 700 patients got discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 9,364 out of which 1443 recoveries were from home isolation. The recovery rate of Nagpur has reached to 49.95%.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19: Nagpur registers fourth 1K plus cases, 28 fresh deaths
    Covid-19: Nagpur registers fourth 1K plus cases, 28 fresh deaths
    पहले अपहरण किया और फिर नग्न कर युवक की पिटाई की
    पहले अपहरण किया और फिर नग्न कर युवक की पिटाई की
    देशात महामार्ग निर्मितीसाठी आधुनिक आणि हरित तंत्रज्ञान वापरण्याचे निर्देश
    देशात महामार्ग निर्मितीसाठी आधुनिक आणि हरित तंत्रज्ञान वापरण्याचे निर्देश
    In pics : NMC cracks down on encroachment in Awasthi Nagar
    In pics : NMC cracks down on encroachment in Awasthi Nagar
    Viral Video : Khamla youth abducted, forced to strip, filmed 
    Viral Video : Khamla youth abducted, forced to strip, filmed 
    Rural Diary : Cop with good looks keeps criminals on tenterhooks in Khapa
    Rural Diary : Cop with good looks keeps criminals on tenterhooks in Khapa
    Covid -19 : राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ ने जो अरबो रुपयों का जो खर्च किया है उसकी जाँच हो
    Covid -19 : राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ ने जो अरबो रुपयों का जो खर्च किया है उसकी जाँच हो
    Ganesh festival : Nagpur cops on front foot, asks citizens to follow norms
    Ganesh festival : Nagpur cops on front foot, asks citizens to follow norms
    Video: Major fire at UCN HQ brings its services to grind halt
    Video: Major fire at UCN HQ brings its services to grind halt
    Video: NAFS फायर कॉलेज का डायरेक्टर सैलरी मांगने पर महिला कर्मियों को देता गंदी गालियां
    Video: NAFS फायर कॉलेज का डायरेक्टर सैलरी मांगने पर महिला कर्मियों को देता गंदी गालियां
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145