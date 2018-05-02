Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Covid-19: Nagpur registers 921 fresh cases, toll touches 1K

    Nagpur: After 1200+ fresh cases for four consecutive days, the Second Capital of the State witnessed a slight drop on Saturday. As many as 921 new cases were reported while 33 patients succumbed to the virus borne disease, revealed an official release.

    With the latest development the cases have surged to 27,015 and the death toll moved to 979. From the total deaths 742 deaths from the city and 142 from rural and rest 95 from out of Nagpur.

    Today, 1,112 patients were discharged. The tally of recovered cases has reached to 16,967 including 7,154 home isolation recoveries. The number of active patients has now reached to 9,069. The recovery rate of Nagpur after today’s recovery is 62.81%.

