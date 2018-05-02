Covid-19: Nagpur registers 1205 fresh cases, 38 casualties

Nagpur: The district on Saturday continued to register more recoveries than fresh cases of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) in a single day. As many as 1536 patients were successfully treated, while 1205 new cases with 38 patients succumbed to Covid-19. After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 15,275.

With the latest development, the tally have rose to 74,231, while death toll moved up to 2340. Of the total deaths, 1,711 deaths took place in the city and 402 from rural and rest 227 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

Saturday again marked 1K+ recoveries as 1,536 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 56,616 (including recoveries at home isolation). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 76.26%.