Covid-19: Nagpur registers 12K+ cases for 2nd straight day, cases touching 25K mark

Nagpur: The city on Thursday registered it’s second jump of 1,200 plus novel Corona Virus cases. As many as 1,270 persons tested positive for the virus borne disease while 45 patients succumbed to the global pandemic in Nagpur district on Thursday.

With the latest development the tally has climbed to 24,765 and the death toll moved to 904. From the total deaths 681 deaths from the city and 133 from rural and rest 90 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

Today, 1050 patients were given discharge. The tally of recovered cases has reached to 14,763 including 5380 home isolation recoveries. The number of active patients has now reached to 9,098. The recovery rate of Nagpur after today’s recovery is 59.61%.