    Published On : Wed, Sep 9th, 2020

    Covid-19: Nagpur rages with new high of 59 deaths, 1319 fresh cases in a day

    Nagpur: The rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases seem to have left both District Administration and Nagpurians baffling in frustration. The Nagpur district on Wednesday witnessed it’s highest single day toll as 59 patients succumbed to the Covid-19 besides, 1319 new infected persons.

    With the latest development, the tally have rose to 44,556, while death toll moved up to 1458. Of the total deaths, 1120 deaths took place in the city and 207 from rural and rest 131 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 11,532 including 7045 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    Wednesday also marked 1K+ recoveries as 1105 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 31,566. The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 70.84%.

