Covid-19: Nagpur new case drops below 50 , 1770 active cases
Nagpur: The district reported 30 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 3 deaths in last 24-hours. In the day, total 193 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,65,668.
With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,445 while the number of deaths rose to 9,007.
In the day 193 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total active patients at 1770. Following which recovery rate has closed to 98%.
Nagpur Covid-19 Report:-
*Recovered – 193*
*Total New Cases – 30*
City – 18
Rural -10
Outside Patients – 2
Deaths – 3 (rural 0, city 1)
Outside district – 2
**Testing – 6,929*
Rural – 864
City- 6,065
Cumulative +ve – 4,76,445
Cumulative Deaths – 9,007 (1,414 are not NAGPUR district residents)
City Deaths till now- 5,288
Rural Deaths till now- 2,305
Cumulative Recovery -4,65,668
Active Cases – 1,770
*Recovery Rate – 97.74%*