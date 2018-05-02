    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 14th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur new case drops below 50 , 1770 active cases

    Nagpur: The district reported 30 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 3 deaths in last 24-hours. In the day, total 193 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,65,668.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,445 while the number of deaths rose to 9,007.

    In the day 193 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total active patients at 1770. Following which recovery rate has closed to 98%.

    Nagpur Covid-19 Report:-

    *Recovered – 193*
    *Total New Cases – 30*
    City – 18
    Rural -10
    Outside Patients – 2
    Deaths – 3 (rural 0, city 1)
    Outside district – 2
    **Testing – 6,929*
    Rural – 864
    City- 6,065
    Cumulative +ve – 4,76,445
    Cumulative Deaths – 9,007 (1,414 are not NAGPUR district residents)
    City Deaths till now- 5,288
    Rural Deaths till now- 2,305
    Cumulative Recovery -4,65,668
    Active Cases – 1,770
    *Recovery Rate – 97.74%*

