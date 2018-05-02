    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 16th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur new case 86, Active cases 1,336

    Nagpur: The district reported 86 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 3 deaths in last 24-hours. In the day, total 279 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,66,228.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,577 while the number of deaths rose to 9,013.

    In the day 279 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total active patients at 1336. Following which recovery rate has closed to 98%.

    Nagpur Covid-19 Report:-

    Recovered – 279
    Total New Cases – 86
    City – 49
    Rural -35
    Outside Patients – 2
    Deaths – 3 (rural 0, city 1)
    Outside district – 2
    Testing – 10,106
    Rural – 2,208
    City- 8,198
    Cumulative +ve – 4,76,577
    Cumulative Deaths – 9,013 (1,417 are not NAGPUR district residents)
    City Deaths till now- 5,291
    Rural Deaths till now- 2,305
    Cumulative Recovery -4,66,228
    Active Cases – 1,336
    Recovery Rate – 97.83%

