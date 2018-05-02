Covid-19: Nagpur new case 86, Active cases 1,336

Nagpur: The district reported 86 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 3 deaths in last 24-hours. In the day, total 279 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,66,228.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,577 while the number of deaths rose to 9,013.

In the day 279 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total active patients at 1336. Following which recovery rate has closed to 98%.

Nagpur Covid-19 Report:-

Recovered – 279

Total New Cases – 86

City – 49

Rural -35

Outside Patients – 2

Deaths – 3 (rural 0, city 1)

Outside district – 2

Testing – 10,106

Rural – 2,208

City- 8,198

Cumulative +ve – 4,76,577

Cumulative Deaths – 9,013 (1,417 are not NAGPUR district residents)

City Deaths till now- 5,291

Rural Deaths till now- 2,305

Cumulative Recovery -4,66,228

Active Cases – 1,336

Recovery Rate – 97.83%