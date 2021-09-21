Covid-19: Nagpur district reports 10 fresh cases, active cases at 82

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Tuesday reported 10 fresh cases and zero deaths attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, three person recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, eight were reported from Nagpur City while two cases were reported from rural areas. No cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 4,93,215 and the number of deaths stand still at 10,120. The sum of 4,83,013 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district stood at 97.93% while active cases stood at 82.