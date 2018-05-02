Covid-19: Nagpur death toll nears 2K mark, around 50K recovered

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Saturday again witnessed fifty plus single-day toll as 52 patients succumbed to the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) besides, 1629 new infected persons.

With the latest development, the tally have rose to 62,531, while death toll moved up to 1992. Of the total deaths, 1,485 deaths took place in the city and 328 from rural and rest 179 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 10,953 including 5279 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

Saturday also marked over 1K+ recoveries as 1,550 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 49,946. The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 79.88%.