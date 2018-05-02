Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Covid-19: Nagpur continues to report significant drop in fresh cases, deaths, recovery rate at 91.17%

    District reports 1,133 fresh cases, 30 deaths and 4,931 recoveries in last 24-hrs

    Nagpur: The district reported 1,133 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 30 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 4,931 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,24,850.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 396 were from rural areas and 726 cases from Nagpur city alone while 11 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 9 were reported from Nagpur city, 11 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 10 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,62,243 while the number of deaths rose to 8,550.

    In the day 4,931 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,24,850. Following which recovery rate has improved to 91.17%

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 29,843 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.


