COVID-19: Nagpur adds record 305 cases; 11 die, 379 recover

Nagpur: Nagpur district on Wednesday reported 305 new coronavirus cases – highest one-day spike – taking its tally to 4,792, while 11 more deaths pushed up the toll above the 100-mark, the local administration said.

Also, 379 patients were discharged from hospitals – highest in a day so far – raising the count of recoveries to 3,069, said a District Information Office release here.

The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 1,616 in the eastern Maharashtra district, it said.

Eleven more patients died – highest fatalities in a day – taking the toll to 107, the release added.