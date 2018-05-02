Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    COVID-19: Nagpur adds record 305 cases; 11 die, 379 recover

    Nagpur: Nagpur district on Wednesday reported 305 new coronavirus cases – highest one-day spike – taking its tally to 4,792, while 11 more deaths pushed up the toll above the 100-mark, the local administration said.

    Also, 379 patients were discharged from hospitals – highest in a day so far – raising the count of recoveries to 3,069, said a District Information Office release here.

    The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 1,616 in the eastern Maharashtra district, it said.

    Eleven more patients died – highest fatalities in a day – taking the toll to 107, the release added.

