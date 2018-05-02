COVID-19: Maha minister ensures no power outages



Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Thursday that he has asked the state power distribution company to ensure uninterrupted electricity for the convenience of those who are working from home.

With Maharashtra recording the highest number of coronavirus patients in the country (47 so far), the state government has asked private firms and organizations to allow employees to work from home or online till March-end. Lakhs of people work in Mumbai and Pune in various sectors such as the information technology, research, education, manufacturing, entertainment and services, Raut said in a statement.

Commuting for work by public transport exposes them to the threat of virus infection and hence they have been advised to work from home, the minister noted. He, therefore, has asked ‘Mahavitaran’, the state power utility, to avoid unnecessary power cuts, he said. If a power cut is necessary for maintenance, the supply should resume as quickly as possible, Raut said.