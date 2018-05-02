Covid-19: India records 83,347 new cases

India’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases & 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated & 90,020 deaths, according to the official data.

The health ministry on Wednesday said Indias testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh daily tests and is in line with the governments goal of early detection of Covid-19 cases. Over 6.5 crore tests have been conducted overall in the county.

The coronavirus situation in India is showing signs of improvement as the health ministry said on Tuesday that more than one lakh people recovered in a single day.