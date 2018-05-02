Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, May 25th, 2020

    Covid-19 claims 8th life in Nagpur, cases at 426

    Nagpur: A Mominpura based man succumbed to the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) while an SRPF Jawan deployed under Lakadganj Police Station and another pregnant woman reportedly tested positive for the virus borne disease on Monday.

    With the latest development, the cases of Corona Virus have surged to 426.

    Though, over 300 patients have successfully treated with the disease, the global pandemic has also claimed eight lives in the Second Capital of the State.

