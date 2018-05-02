Covid-19: Around 80K recovered, active cases under 7K in Nagpur

Nagpur: The District on Friday again registered more recoveries than the fresh cases. In the day total 674 fresh novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases came to fore while 1009 patients successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. After today’s addition, the cumulative number of cases have claimed to 89761, with silver lining being around 80K patients have successfully recovered from the virus. The recovery rate now stands at 88.96%.

In the day 20 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2912. From the total deaths 2052 are reported from the city and 517 from rural, and the rest from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

The total number of recovered cases now stands at 79853 (including 43154 home isolation recoveries). After the fresh updates, a total of 6996 patients are active in the city.





