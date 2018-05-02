Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 2nd, 2020

    Covid-19 active cases now at 146 in Nagpur

    Nagpur: 12 more persons placed under quarantined facilities tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Tuesday. With the latest development, the active cases of virus borne disease soar to 146 in the Second Capital of the State.

    Nagpur continues to shine with tremendous recovery rate as many as 370 patients have successfully treated with the disease. Though, ten person have also succumbed to the global pandemic, reveals the data tabled by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC)

    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man murdered in Lakadganj, body with slit throat found
    Man murdered in Lakadganj, body with slit throat found
    Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard
    Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard
    Maharashtra News
    जे एन दवाखाना कांद्री जवळ राजु कश्यप ची हत्या
    जे एन दवाखाना कांद्री जवळ राजु कश्यप ची हत्या
    पीक कर्ज देण्यास टाळाटाळ करणाऱ्या बँकांवर कठोर कारवाई करा : भुसे
    पीक कर्ज देण्यास टाळाटाळ करणाऱ्या बँकांवर कठोर कारवाई करा : भुसे
    Hindi News
    लॉन/हॉलसाठी जमा केलेली अमानत रक्कम परत करण्यासंदर्भात आदेश द्या – काँग्रेसचे गृहमंत्र्यांना निवेदन
    लॉन/हॉलसाठी जमा केलेली अमानत रक्कम परत करण्यासंदर्भात आदेश द्या – काँग्रेसचे गृहमंत्र्यांना निवेदन
    आम आदमी पार्टी का कल प्रदेशव्यपि ‘बिजली माफ करो’ आंदोलन
    आम आदमी पार्टी का कल प्रदेशव्यपि ‘बिजली माफ करो’ आंदोलन
    Trending News
    Nagpur’s top school breaks lockdown norms while officials keep mum
    Nagpur’s top school breaks lockdown norms while officials keep mum
    India will definitely get its growth back: PM
    India will definitely get its growth back: PM
    Featured News
    Covid-19 active cases now at 146 in Nagpur
    Covid-19 active cases now at 146 in Nagpur
    8171 more COVID-19 cases, 204 deaths in India
    8171 more COVID-19 cases, 204 deaths in India
    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19 active cases now at 146 in Nagpur
    Covid-19 active cases now at 146 in Nagpur
    पीक कर्ज देण्यास टाळाटाळ करणाऱ्या बँकांवर कठोर कारवाई करा : भुसे
    पीक कर्ज देण्यास टाळाटाळ करणाऱ्या बँकांवर कठोर कारवाई करा : भुसे
    HCL’s TechBee Program offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students
    HCL’s TechBee Program offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students
    शेतकऱ्यांना खरिपासाठी बिनव्याजी कर्ज मिळावे : बावनकुळे
    शेतकऱ्यांना खरिपासाठी बिनव्याजी कर्ज मिळावे : बावनकुळे
    Nagpur’s top school breaks lockdown norms while officials keep mum
    Nagpur’s top school breaks lockdown norms while officials keep mum
    लॉन/हॉलसाठी जमा केलेली अमानत रक्कम परत करण्यासंदर्भात आदेश द्या – काँग्रेसचे गृहमंत्र्यांना निवेदन
    लॉन/हॉलसाठी जमा केलेली अमानत रक्कम परत करण्यासंदर्भात आदेश द्या – काँग्रेसचे गृहमंत्र्यांना निवेदन
    वादळी वाऱ्यामुळे १० लाखाचे नुकसान
    वादळी वाऱ्यामुळे १० लाखाचे नुकसान
    आम आदमी पार्टी का कल प्रदेशव्यपि ‘बिजली माफ करो’ आंदोलन
    आम आदमी पार्टी का कल प्रदेशव्यपि ‘बिजली माफ करो’ आंदोलन
    HC notice to Union and State Govts, media houses over sacking of journalists and reduction of salaries
    HC notice to Union and State Govts, media houses over sacking of journalists and reduction of salaries
    नो स्कूल नो फीस मुहीम पालक मंत्री श्री नितिन राऊत ने दिया सकारात्मक विचार का आश्वासन
    नो स्कूल नो फीस मुहीम पालक मंत्री श्री नितिन राऊत ने दिया सकारात्मक विचार का आश्वासन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145