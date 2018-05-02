Covid-19 active cases now at 146 in Nagpur

Nagpur: 12 more persons placed under quarantined facilities tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Tuesday. With the latest development, the active cases of virus borne disease soar to 146 in the Second Capital of the State.

Nagpur continues to shine with tremendous recovery rate as many as 370 patients have successfully treated with the disease. Though, ten person have also succumbed to the global pandemic, reveals the data tabled by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC)