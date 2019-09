Chidambaram

A Delhi court will shortly pronounce its order on the CBI’s plea seeking one more day of custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar reserved the order after hearing the CBI and Chidambaram’s counsel.

Chidambaram was produced before the court on expiry of his three-day CBI custody which was granted on August 30.