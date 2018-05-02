Amended MV Act comes into force: Now, pay Rs 10,000 fine for drunken driving

Nagpur: Beware!! Offenders think twice! Now, violation of traffic rules will attract harsher penalty as the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act came into force from September 1.

Be ready to cough up Rs 10,000 fine or cool heels in jail for drunken driving. Similarly, not giving way to ambulances or fire brigade will also attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 or imprisonment or both, in some cases.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, which was approved by President Ram Nath Kovind last month aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations.

Not wearing seat belt, drunk and dangerous driving, over-speeding, jumping red lights, driving without insurance and overloading vehicles will also attract higher penalties. If two-wheeler owners are caught riding without helmets, they will not only have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 but could have their licences suspended for the next three months.

The stricter rules have been implemented to imbibe a sense of responsibility among citizens as it could lead to a reduction in the number of traffic rule violations in the country. But the rules are also aimed at increasing accountability. Under the fresh rules, a road contractor can also be penalised for failing to maintain standards pertaining to road design. In fact, enforcement authorities will have to pay twice the penalty for any offence committed.

New penalties for traffic rule violations:

• Drunken driving: Rs 10,000

• Not giving way to emergency vehicles: Rs 10,000

• Driving despite disqualification: Rs 10,000

• Aggregators (Uber/Ola) violating driving licence norms: Up to Rs 1 lakh

• Over-speeding: Rs 1,000- 2,000

• Driving without insurance: Rs 2,000

• Driving without helmets: Rs 1,000 (and 3 months suspension of licence)

• Road offence by juveniles: The guardian/owner to be deemed to be guilty with a penalty of Rs 25,000 and 3 years imprisonment and cancellation of registration of the vehicle

• Traffic violations: Rs 500

• Disobedience of orders of authorities: Rs 2,000

• Penalty for unauthorised use of vehicles sans licence: Rs 5,000

• Driving without licence: Rs 5,000

• Dangerous driving: Rs 5,000