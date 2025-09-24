Court Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail of Dr Sameer Paltewar and 13 Others

Nagpur: Hon’ble Additional Sessions Judge, Nagpur, has rejected ad-interim anticipatory bail plea of Dr Sameer Narayan Paltewar and 13 co-accused in the alleged financial misappropriation case.

The Court observed that substantial amounts were received and misappropriated by the accused, and that allegations involved fabrication of documents and serious criminal elements. It held that, since the investigation is ongoing and the charges are grave, granting pre-arrest protection at this stage would not be proper.

On 17-09-2025, Economic Offence Wing through Sitabuldi Police registered a fifth FIR against Dr Paltewar, his wife Sonali, and 16 others in connection with large-scale financial irregularities at Meditrina Hospital, Ramdaspeth. The fresh complaint, filed by co-founder Ganesh Chakkarwar, alleged diversion of Rs 16.83 crore from hospital through bogus consultancy and marketing bills between 2020 and 2024.

Gold Rate 24 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,35,700/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Meditrina Hospital is also under scrutiny from Nagpur Municipal Corporation for multiple rule violations. Fire Department has declared the premises unsafe due to lack of fire safety systems and health department started the process to cancel IPD of the hospital.