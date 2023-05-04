Court refuses to protect Prince Tuli

Nagpur: The district and sessions judge, Shri Ladekar refused to grant interim anticipatory bail to Prince Tuli.

After having created ruckus at the Central Provinces Club Nagpur and having barged and trespassed into the club forcefully, without being a member of the club and having assaulted the staff member of the club and damaged the lawn, an FIR was registered against Prince Tuli with the sadar police station.

Initially, it was reported that Prince Tuli had gone absconding having gathered the news of registration of FIR against him. Subsequent thereto, he moved for grant of anticipatory bail before the Sessions Court Nagpur.

The court after hearing his lawyer and after perusing the allegations of the crime, refused to entertain the prayer for grant of interim anticipatory bail and issued notice to the sadar P S and posted the matter on 9th of May for final hearing.

Also Read : Hotelier Prince Tuli absconding; What exactly happened in 1901?

