Published On : Mon, Aug 12th, 2019

Couple owning tea stall beats up man in Sadar

Nagpur: Suspecting his role behind demolishing their Gondwana Chowk based tea stall, a couple allegedly thrashed a man with wooden sticks here on Sunday night. Sadar police have booked the accused couple Kailash Jagganath Masram and his spouse Komal in this connection.

In his complaint, 26-year-old Ganesh Shankar Warkhade, a resident of Chhavni, Aadiwasi Nagar told cops that he had gone to have tea on Sunday when the Masram couple approached him at around 8 am. The duo reportedly blamed him for demolishing their tea stall a few days back and started accosting him. During the same, Kailash reportedly started manhandling him and engaged in a fist fight. Taking advantage of the situation Komal then picked-up a wooden stick and started hitting blows on Kailash’s head. Leaving him in severe injuries the duo then fled the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by Ganesh, Sadar police have booked Masram couple under Sections 326, 34 of the IPC and started the investigation.

