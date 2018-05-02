Couple killed, son, daughter hurt in ghastly road mishap in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: In a ghastly incident, a young couple was killed and their two children injured as the motorcycle they were riding in was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Gittikhadan area here on Friday evening. The driver of the killer vehicle fled the spot and being searched by cops.

The deceased couple has been identified as Kapil Narendra Bodele (35) and his wife Sapna (34), residents of Khalasi Line, near Mohan Nagar Club. The couple’s 6-year old daughter Sonakshi and 8-year old son Devansh sustained injuries in the mishap and are being treated in a hospital.

As per details, Kapil, his wife Sapna and their two children were riding on a Splendour motorcycle (MH-40/H 5817). According to reports, the family had gone to Chicholi Buddha Vihar for Mahaparinirvan Din around 6 pm on Friday. While returning home, a rechlessly driven vehicle coming from Fetri dashed against their bike with forceful impact.

As a result, Kapil and Sapna suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot while Sonakshi and Devansh were hurt seriously. Nearby people called police and also rushed the injured Sonakshi and Devansh to a hospital. The driver of the killer vehicle fled the spot fearing angry reaction from people.

As per another version, Kapil applied brakes in hurry after when he saw a four-wheeler coming from opposite direction in great speed. In a process, he lost control over the bike and they fell on the road. Kapil and Sapna sustained grievous head injuries in the mishap and died on the spot.

Gittikhadan API Patil, based on complaint lodged by Narendra Maruti Bodele (60), booked the driver of the unidentified vehicle under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 184 of Motor Vehicles Act and mounted a search to nab the driver.