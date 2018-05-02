Aged woman tricked, robbed of gold ornaments in Old Kamptee

Nagpur: A con woman tricked and robbed an elderly woman of gold ornaments worth Rs 35,500 in Old Kamptee police jurisdiction on Friday, December 6. The accused is being searched.

The victim, Anjanabai Ramaji Akre (65), is native of village Satak, Tehsil Parshioni, district Nagpur. On Friday around 12.30 pm, an unidentified woman approached Anjanabai and told her that Rs 40,000 are being given under Niradhar Yojana. The accused woman further told Anjanabai that the money is being distributed from Tiwari Gas Office. Further, Rs 6000 will be needed to complete the formalities.

With this luring words, the con woman asked Anjanabai to mortage her gold ornaments worth Rs 35,500. The accused took the gold ornaments but while returning it to Anjanabai, put fake ornaments in her bag by diverting her attention and vanished from the scene. On being tricked and robbed, Anjanabai lodged a complaint with Old Kamptee police in this connection.

Police constable Rashid has registered a case against the accused woman under Section 420 of the IPC and searching for her.