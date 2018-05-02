Couple found lying unconscious under a bridge in Koradi, woman dies

Nagpur: In a sensational incident, a middle aged couple was found lying unconscious under a bridge in Smruti Nagar near Devika Nagar in Koradi police jurisdiction on Tuesday evening. Both were rushed to Mayo Hospital where doctors declared the woman brought dead. Her husband has been admitted for treatment.

On Tuesday around 6.30 pm, people noticed the couple, Anita Dilip Khapekar (35-40 years) and Dilip Khapekar (45-50 years), both residents of Pachpaoli, near Shankar Mandir, Railway Gate, lying conscious under a bridge in Smruti Nagar, Koradi. On being informed, a team of Koradi police reached the spot and took the couple to Mayo Hopsital where doctors declared Anita Khapekar brought dead. Dilip Khapekar has been admitted and is being treated.

Koradi API ASI Pramod Wakde has registered a case of accidental death and launched investigation into the circumstances in which the couple was found lying unconscious under the bridge.