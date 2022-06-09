Couple found dead in Kapil Nagar under mysterious circumstances

Advertisement
Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Kapil Nagar area here on Thursday morning after a couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bahadur Nagar.
While the man identified as Praful Sahare was found laying dead on the floor, his wife Ritu, was found hanging and her wrist was also cut.
Advertisement
Some locals reportedly alerted Kapil Nagar Police after they spotted the bodies on Thursday. Acting swiftly on the input, the squad of Kapil Nagar Police rushed to the spot.
Cops, in the meantime, have registered an offence of accidental death in this connection and have sent bodies for autopsy to Mayo Hospital.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement