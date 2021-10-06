Counting of votes for Nagpur ZP, PS bypolls begins

Nagpur: In the early trends of counting for Nagpur ZP and Panchayat Samiti bypolls, some Congress candidates have won or are leading.

Bypolls for 16 Zilla Parishad Circles and 31 Panchayat Samiti seats in Nagpur district were conducted on Tuesday. As per initial reports, over 60% polling was recorded in the bypolls.

In the Dongargaon Panchayat Samiti, Ujwala Khadse of Congress has emerged winner while in Badegaon Panchayat Samiti of Saoner Circle, Congress candidate Chikhle bagged 2005 votes, BJP’s Chaudhari 1147, Shiv Sena’s Bhujade 331 and Independent candidate Atram received 271 votes.

Similarly, Tulsi Diyewar of Congress has won in Chargaon Panchayat Samiti. BJP’s Meenakshi sarode was leading by over 900 votes in Paradsinga after the first round.

Similarly, after the first round of counting for Chargaon Panchayat Samiti bypoll, Shiv Sena candidate has received 1321 votes, BJP 223, Congress 1259 votes.

In the Wakodi ZP Circle of Saoner Tehsil, the Congress candidate Jyoti Shiraskar was leading by over 500 votes after the first round. Congress nominee Shravan Bhinagre was leading by over 1000 votes in Kalmeshwar Panchayat Samiti bypoll.

In this election, there were 79 candidates in fray for 16 Zilla Parishad constituencies and 125 candidates for 31 Panchayat Samiti seats. There are six lakh sixteen thousand sixteen voters in the district and the district administration had made arrangements for them to exercise their voting right at 1,115 centres. Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, which are partners in the ruling MahaVikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance Government in Maharashtra, are not contesting the bypolls in alliance. Shiv Sena is going solo while Congress and NCP are contesting in alliance. Following the Supreme Court order on OBC reservation, 16 members of Nagpur ZP lost their membership. These 16 members included seven of Congress, four each of NCP and BJP, and one of SKP. As a result, bypolls are being held to fill these seats.