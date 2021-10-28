“Cosplay Competition” at Popsugarr’s Hallowe’en Makers Faire

Nagpur: We’ve all been cooped up for too long, Haven’t we ?

Halloween Maker’s Faire in association with “Nagpur Anime Club” brings to all, a perfect chance to show off our pent up energy with their “Cosplay Competition” With total prizes-worth 21,000 and enthralling categories like Best Male Cosplayer and Best Female Cosplayer, it’s an opportunity you can’t afford to loose.

Incredible handmade costumes spanning the worlds of comics, movies, TV, web series, anime, books, and video games – as well as original characters – will be center stage during this Con Cosplay Contest!

A magnificent performance on Sunday Night of Awesome Con highlights creativity, craftsmanship, charisma, and of course, cosplay awaits you all at Amrut Bhavan, Ramdaspeth on 31st October.