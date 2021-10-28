Aryan Khan gets bail, detailed order to be given tomorrow by court

Mumbai: Aryan Khan has been granted bail after more than three weeks in jail, by the Bombay High Court.

The 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan has been in custody since October 3, hours after drugs raids on a cruise ship party.

Aryan Khan had been denied bail twice before.

Aryan Khan has been in jail since October 8. He was detained after drug raids on a cruise ship party on October 2 by the NCB. Aryan Khan has been denied bail twice before. The special anti-drugs court that denied him bail last week said he knew about charas hidden in his friend Arbaaz Merchant’s shoe, and this amounted to “conscious possession”. Arbaaz Merchant was also arrested along with Aryan and 18 others.