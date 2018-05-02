Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Sep 6th, 2019

Corporator Abha Pande demands review of work order to BVG for garbage collection

HC ruling on plea seeking scrapping of BVG tender on Sept 11

Nagpur: Even as the disqualified firm, A2Z Infra Service moved the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of BVG’s tender for door-to-door garbage collection, the Independent Corporator Abha Pande met Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and Standing Committee Chairman Pradeep Pohane and demanded review of awarding tender to the controversial firm.

In the meeting of Standing Committee, to be held on Saturday, the issue of awarding tenders to two firms – AG Enviro and M/s BVG – for door-to-door garbage collection is on the agenda. The Corporator Pande has demanded the Standing Committee not to approve the proposal since the matter is pending in High Court.

Meanwhile, the Division Bench of Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Milind Jadhav has fixed the date, September 11, for pronouncing judgment on the petition filed by A2Z Infra Services seeking scrapping of tender awarded to M/s BVG India Ltd for collection of garbage in city.

During her meeting with Bangar and Pohane, the Corporator alleged that rules and terms and conditions were tweaked to favour ‘L1’ firms. Pande further alleged that M/s BVG submitted misleading documents to secure the work order from the NMC. In all seven firms participated in the tender process which included technical and financial bids. After completion of all processes, NMC appointed two firms — AG Enviro Infra Project Pvt Ltd and BVG India — for the purpose of door to door garbage collection in 10 Zones divided in two packages. Package 1 comprises Zone 1 to 5, while Package 2 is related to Zone 6 to 7.

