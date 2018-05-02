Coronavirus : Should you get food delivery from Zomato, Swiggy?

Food delivery workers are in the business of meeting strangers, so they face “higher exposure to customers who may be sick”.



Nagpur: Many restaurants are still operating in the city and order been taken with food been delivered using Zomato, Swiggy and other food delivery platform despite lock down order by civic administration .

To prevent community outbreak of COVID-19, civic administration on Wednesday moved towards lock down by directing closure of all commercial establishments including restaurant across the city. The measures kicked in with immediate effect post issuance of a notification by Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe directing closure of all commercial establishments, barring those dealing with essential commodities, to remain closed till March 31.

It was not clear that the Admin Keeping in mind necessity of people to get food the administration has permitted restaurants, eateries to provide parcel delivery to the customers or not.

District Collector Ravindra Thakre while talking to media on Wednesday explained the preview of lockdown saying it is meant to prevent gathering of people at one place. Therefore all permit rooms and restaurant, restaurants in hotels included, eateries are ordered to be closed. However deliveries from Zomato, Swiggy and other food platforms can continue to work normal as they are on move and not stationery at one place.

But is it really safe ?

Companies like Zomato,Swiggy claims to have taken precautionary measures but Question arises how safe is this when Govt asking people to avoid contact and maintain Social distancing to flatten the curve .

“Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of Covid-19,” the Food & Drug Administration says on a website devoted to the virus.

“Like other viruses, it is possible that the virus that causes Covid-19 can survive on surfaces or objects.”

That means it’s still critical to wash your hands after food service transactions and to avoid letting the food touch possibly contaminated surfaces, experts says.

When it comes to takeout vs delivery, having food delivered is the riskier option, experts say.

Food delivery workers are in the business of meeting strangers, so they face “higher exposure to customers who may be sick”.

Consider this scenario, a delivery boy who delivers foods to many people on a single day, comes in contact accidentally with a person who might be infected with COVID-19 while delivering the food and exchanging money or food than what will happen. This delivery boy will become the carrier of the virus in the city which will lead to community outbreak.

Before its too late Govt and city administrator should act and immediately ban the services before community transmission happens which is also called as COVID-19 stage 3.