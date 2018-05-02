Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Two test positive,Tally goes to 27

    Nagpur: Two people with one in contact with a 68-year-old COVID-19 patient who died on Sunday have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday confirmed DIO Nagpur.

    Two tested positive include one 53 year old male, with connect 68-year-old patient who died and 52 year old female is a wife of a person who returned from Indonesia. She also had accompanied him to Indonesia

    The COVID-19 count in Nagpur stands at 27, including one deceased. Five have been cured with 21 active case as on Saturday morning.

    239 COVID-19 deaths in India, 40 in last 24 hrs

    The highly infectious coronavirus has killed 239 people in the country, with 40 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    The total number of positive cases is now 7,447.

    While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,565, as many as 643 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, according to the Union health ministry.

    The total number of cases include 71 foreign nationals.

    The highest number of cases has been reported from Maharashtra, with 1,364 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus that was first detected in China in December.

