    Published On : Sun, Apr 12th, 2020

    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two New Positive Cases, Active 20 , Tally 29

    Nagpur: On Sunday morning Nagpur has reported two new Coronavirus cases confirmed DIO Nagpur. The COVID-19 count in Nagpur stands at 29, including one deceased. Eight have been cured with 20 active case as on Sunday morning.

    Meanwhile in barricades have been put up in Nagpur’s Satranjipura & Mominpura areas that have been designated as #COVID19 hotspots. 1761 COVID-19 cases including 127 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, according to State Health Department.

    187 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra in 24 hours

    187 new coronavirus cases were reported till April 12 in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total reported cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra stands at 1,761. Among the total people infected till 12th April, 208 have recovered and 127 have passed away.

    Out of all the district-wise breakup available for 1364 of the total 1761 cases reported in the state. Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 880 confirmed infections.

    Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1761 in India, according to data made available by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    As many as 38,800 persons are in home quarantine while another 4,964 are isolated in institutional quarantine facilities across the state.

