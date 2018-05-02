Coronavirus Nagpur Update: Three more test Positive , Sends tally to 44

Nagpur: 3 more Covid-19 cases have been reported in Nagpur on Sunday evening with total 17 tested positive in a biggest single day spike in city. With this new cases, Nagpur has now 44 Positive test with eight cured.

This three new cases are related to 68 year old man who died last week.

221 new cases push Maha closer to 2K-mark

Maharashtra recorded 221 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths on Sunday, taking the state closer to the 2,000-case mark at 1,982. The death toll has reached 149, state figures revealed.

The state had crossed 1,000 cases just last Tuesday, but the past five days reported more than 100 per day, including three days that saw more than 200 cases. Mumbai has 1,298 positive cases and 92 deaths. The state has tested 41,109 people. It has also kept 5,064 suspected patients under government quarantine facility, while 61,247 are quarantined at home, said the health officials.