Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 5 New Cases, City Tally Jumps to 49
Nagpur : City on Monday April 13 morning reported five new positive coronavirus cases, 24 in last 24 hours. With this Nagpur has now recorded 49 positive Covid-19 cases with eight been cured/discharged.
All this new cases are people who were already in Quarantine in Nagpur’s MLA hostel.
82 new COVID-19 cases in Maha, tally 2064
At least 82 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the state tally to 2,064, a state health official said. Among the new cases, 59 were reported from Mumbai city and 12 from Malegaon tehsil in Nashik district. Besides, five cases were reported from Thane, three from Pune, two from Palghar, and one Vasai-Virar (township in Palghar district), the official said.
Official notification for lockdown extension in Maharashtra
On Saturday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the state would be extending its lockdown till April 30.
Here’s the official notification for the same.