    Published On : Wed, Mar 31st, 2021

    Coronavirus: Nagpur reports 58 deaths, 2,885 fresh cases in last 24hrs

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 2,885 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 58 more COVID-19 deaths — fifth day in a row — till Tuesday midnight. A total of 1,705 patients were discharged in the day following which the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,81,609.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 2,26,038 while the number of deaths rose 5,098.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 997 were from rural areas and 1,884 cases from Nagpur city alone while four cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 34 were reported from Nagpur city, four deaths were registered from outside the district, while 24 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 39,331 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.


