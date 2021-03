Nagpur: Body of a newly born girl child was thrown secretly into Vena River in Hingna police area apparently to conceal her birth and death. Unidentified person threw the body of the infant around 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

Hingna PSI Somvanshi, based on a complaint lodged by Rajkumar Mahadeo Musre (37), resident of Raipur Hingna, registered a case under Section 318 of the IPC and launched a search for the accused person.