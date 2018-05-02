Coronavirus: Nagpur reports 1183 fresh cases, 9 deaths

Nagpur: The Nagpur District on Saturday detected 1,183 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), besides, nine people succumbed to the virus borne disease in the day.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 1,56,458 while the number of deaths rose 4,383.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 276 were from rural areas and 904 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 5 were reported from Nagpur city, 3 deaths were registered from outside the district, while one casualty was reported from Nagpur rural.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 10,706 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

With 860 recoveries in the day, the cumulative number of recovered cases rose to 1,41,329 (including home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate has slightly dropped to 90.33%.