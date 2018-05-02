Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338

Nagpur: Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 338, a health official said.

Out of these three people, two are from Pune and one is from Buldhana, he said. Till Wednesday, 335 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported from the state. Mumbai has so far recorded deaths of 12 coronavirus patients. The state capital also has the highest number of coronavirus patients at 181, while Pune district has 50 cases.

In Coronavirus Nagpur News, in last 48 hours no New cases has yet been reported as positive.

The city did not record any new case of Covid-19 for the third day in a row till Thursday Morning. All 57 samples submitted on Tuesday tested negative on Wednesday. With no new positive case, the number of high risk and low risk contacts also decreased on Wednesday.

Official figures provided by the collector said 65 suspects are presently admitted in GMCH and IGGMCH isolation wards. Their samples will be tested tomorrow.

