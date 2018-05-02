Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 2nd, 2020

    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338

    Nagpur: Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 338, a health official said.

    Out of these three people, two are from Pune and one is from Buldhana, he said. Till Wednesday, 335 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported from the state. Mumbai has so far recorded deaths of 12 coronavirus patients. The state capital also has the highest number of coronavirus patients at 181, while Pune district has 50 cases.

    In Coronavirus Nagpur News, in last 48 hours no New cases has yet been reported as positive.

    The city did not record any new case of Covid-19 for the third day in a row till Thursday Morning. All 57 samples submitted on Tuesday tested negative on Wednesday. With no new positive case, the number of high risk and low risk contacts also decreased on Wednesday.

    Official figures provided by the collector said 65 suspects are presently admitted in GMCH and IGGMCH isolation wards. Their samples will be tested tomorrow.

    … Last Updated April 2
    Time : 11 Am

    Happening Nagpur
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखाचा धनादेश
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखाचा धनादेश
    गरीब व गरजू लाभार्थी धान्य वाटप योजनेपासून वंचित राहणार नाही – राऊत
    गरीब व गरजू लाभार्थी धान्य वाटप योजनेपासून वंचित राहणार नाही – राऊत
    Hindi News
    महाराष्ट्र में 6 दिन के बच्चे को हुआ कोरोना, पिता ने पीएम मोदी से लगाई मदद की गुहार
    महाराष्ट्र में 6 दिन के बच्चे को हुआ कोरोना, पिता ने पीएम मोदी से लगाई मदद की गुहार
    कोरोना : कोई पाजिटिव नहीं मिला; मेयो, मेडिकल में 23 संदिग्ध भर्ती
    कोरोना : कोई पाजिटिव नहीं मिला; मेयो, मेडिकल में 23 संदिग्ध भर्ती
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338
    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338
    No new patient positive in city in last 24 hours, 18 new in Maharashtra
    No new patient positive in city in last 24 hours, 18 new in Maharashtra
    Featured News
    Maha leads with 335 cases, nCoV India tally 1965
    Maha leads with 335 cases, nCoV India tally 1965
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Trending In Nagpur
    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338
    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखाचा धनादेश
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखाचा धनादेश
    गरीब व गरजू लाभार्थी धान्य वाटप योजनेपासून वंचित राहणार नाही – राऊत
    गरीब व गरजू लाभार्थी धान्य वाटप योजनेपासून वंचित राहणार नाही – राऊत
    Gadkari reviews party’s aid to people during lockdown
    Gadkari reviews party’s aid to people during lockdown
    मनपाच्या अधिकृत कर्मचाऱ्यांकडूनच निर्जंतुकीकरण
    मनपाच्या अधिकृत कर्मचाऱ्यांकडूनच निर्जंतुकीकरण
    कोरोना : कोई पाजिटिव नहीं मिला; मेयो, मेडिकल में 23 संदिग्ध भर्ती
    कोरोना : कोई पाजिटिव नहीं मिला; मेयो, मेडिकल में 23 संदिग्ध भर्ती
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Coronavirus Pandemic: This Television actress was seen feeding stray dogs
    Coronavirus Pandemic: This Television actress was seen feeding stray dogs
    समाजसेवी संस्थांच्या माध्यमातून बेघर आणि गरजुवंतांना दिले जातेय भोजन
    समाजसेवी संस्थांच्या माध्यमातून बेघर आणि गरजुवंतांना दिले जातेय भोजन
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखांचा धनादेश
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखांचा धनादेश
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145