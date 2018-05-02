Coronavirus Maharashtra : All School Students of Classes 1 to 8 to Get promoted Without Exams

Nagpur – Students of classes one to eight of all schools in Maharashtra will get promoted to next classes without having to appear in examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday. Examinations in primary schools were scheduled in the month of March. Maharashtra Govt Orders Partial Lockdown, Shuts All Workspaces, Shops Except For Chemists And Emergency Services From Midnight to March 31 Amid COVID-19 Spread.

"All exams from class 1 to 8 are cancelled, all students to be promoted to next classes without exam," Gaikwad said. The schools, colleges, universities and private institutions in the state are closed till March 31 in view of COVID-19.

She informed that exams of Class 9 and Class 10 will be conducted after April 15, 2020. “Teachers, except the ones for class 10th, can work from home. Two papers of class 10th are left. That will take place as per schedule. These decisions are for SSC Board,” she said.