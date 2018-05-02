Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Published On : Fri, Mar 20th, 2020

    All offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur to shut

    Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announces that from today midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March. This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. Govt offices to operate at 25% attendance, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has tweeted.

    ‘Essential services shall operate, any other services important to operate, the collectors shall specify from time to time. Groceries, milk and other day to day items shall be available. Citizens are req to reduce unnecessary movement. Let’s win this #WarAgainstVirus,’ he further tweeted.

