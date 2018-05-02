Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Mar 23rd, 2020

    Coronavirus Latest: 14 new cases reported from Mumbai, 1 from Pune

    Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus related cases in India

    Mumbai:Taking the total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra to 89, Mumbai has reported 14 new cases in the last 24 hours, state health ministry said. Fifteen new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, out of which 14 are from Mumbai and one from Pune.

    Coronavirus has so far claimed two lives in Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India. The state government has also started institutional quarantine where several hotels and isolation centres are created in which more than 500 people are staying currently.

    To control the spread of the highly contagious infection which has affected over 3.4 lakh people worldwide, the Maharashtra government has imposed a near-total lockdown of the state till March 31 in which only essential services have been asked to function.

    Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 390 in India; active cases 359: Health Ministry

    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या जनता कर्फ्युच्या आवाहनाला देशातील जनतेने आज उत्स्फूर्तपणे प्रतिसाद दिला.
    रशियातून आलेल्या कोरोना संशयिताला रेल्वेतून नागपुरात उतरवले
    19 वर्षीय युवती से गैंगरेप, 5 गिरफ्तार
    गोंदिया मैं सुबह 5 बजे तक जनता कर्फ्यू , धारा 144 लागू
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No positive cases in last 9 days,162 in Isolation,658 under follow-up
    Coronavirus Latest: 14 new cases reported from Mumbai, 1 from Pune
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    रशियातून आलेल्या कोरोना संशयिताला रेल्वेतून नागपुरात उतरवले
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No positive cases in last 9 days,162 in Isolation,658 under follow-up
    19 वर्षीय युवती से गैंगरेप, 5 गिरफ्तार
    What to do during Quarantine Period – Dr Himanshu Singh Choudhary
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या जनता कर्फ्युच्या आवाहनाला देशातील जनतेने आज उत्स्फूर्तपणे प्रतिसाद दिला.
    रशियातून आलेल्या कोरोना संशयिताला रेल्वेतून नागपुरात उतरवले
    यात्रीगण ध्यान दें: 31 मार्च तक कोरोना वायरस की वजह से नहीं चलेगी कोई ट्रेन
    Nagpur Janta Curfew: उपराजधानी लॉकडाऊन; रस्ते सुनसान
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Janta Curfew: नागपुर में सुनसान सड़कें, रेलवे स्टेशन पर कम नजर आई भीड़
