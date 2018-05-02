Coronavirus Latest: 14 new cases reported from Mumbai, 1 from Pune

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus related cases in India

Mumbai:Taking the total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra to 89, Mumbai has reported 14 new cases in the last 24 hours, state health ministry said. Fifteen new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, out of which 14 are from Mumbai and one from Pune.

Coronavirus has so far claimed two lives in Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India. The state government has also started institutional quarantine where several hotels and isolation centres are created in which more than 500 people are staying currently.

To control the spread of the highly contagious infection which has affected over 3.4 lakh people worldwide, the Maharashtra government has imposed a near-total lockdown of the state till March 31 in which only essential services have been asked to function.

