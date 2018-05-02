Coronavirus: For third day in row, Nagpur records 1000+ cases

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 1,074 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 6 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, marking the third successive day of 1000+ cases. A total of 882 patients were discharged following their recovery taking the total number of active cases in the city to 6,410.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 234 cases were reported from rural areas while 837 are from Nagpur city alone while 3 from out of the city. Also, from the total deaths in the day, 2 were reported from Nagpur city and 3 from outside the district, and 1 the rural areas.

The negligence — avoiding precautionary measures and ignoring basic COVID-19 SOP’s issued by the Administration — from the part of citizens has been attributing in worrisome spurt COVID-19 cases in the Nagpur district. Following which the administration here has been compelled to impose partial lockdown.

On Friday, 6 people succumbed to the virus-borne disease taking the tally of deaths to 4320. After today’s addition of positive casess, the tally of positive case has risen to 1,47,905.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 6,401 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

With 882 recoveries in the day, the cumulative number of recovered cases rose to 1,33,775 (including 65,010 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate recorded today was 92.05% percent.